US congresswoman calls on the State Secretary to hold Aliyev's regime accountable and prevent further massacres

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The US Department of State should use all its diplomatic tools to hold Azerbaijan's leadership accountable for the attacks against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports US Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said.

"Azerbaijan should be held accountable for once again violating the ceasefire agreement with Armenia. I call on the Department of State to use all its diplomatic tools to hold Aliyev's regime accountable for the attacks against Artsakh and to prevent further massacres," Schakowsky wrote on her Twitter page.