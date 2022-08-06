LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 August:

The price of aluminum is up by 0.54% to $2416.00, copper price is up by 1.85% to $7870.50, lead price is up by 1.20% to $2070.00, nickel price is up by 0.03% to $22216.00, tin price is down by 0.37% to $24455.00, zinc price is up by 1.10% to $3488.50, molybdenum price is down by 1.39% to $31239.47, cobalt price stood at $49445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.