 Azerbaijan used firearms in some parts of the contact line. Armenian side suffers no losses

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reports that the operational situation on the night of August 5-6 and as of 09:00 in the morning, despite some tension, was relatively stable. In some parts of the contact line, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the cease-fire regime by using firearms of different calibers. There are no losses on the Armenian side, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informs.

With the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops, the work continues in the direction of preventing further escalation of tension and stabilizing the situation.