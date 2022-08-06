US Secretary of State calls on Aliyev to de-escalate the situation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Ned Price, the spokesperson of the US Department of State, presented details about the telephone conversations of the Secretary of State Antony Blinken with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

ARMENPRESS reports in the conversation with Prime Minister Pashinyan, Blinken assured that "the United States is closely following the situation in and around Nagorno Karabakh". "He called for direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve issues related to or arising from Nagorno Karabakh," Price said in a statement.

In the telephone conversation with the president of Azerbaijan, Blinken "called for de-escalation", again urging to start a direct dialogue with Armenia.