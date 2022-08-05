Putin, Erdogan agree to make payment in rubles for gas supplies from Russia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to start payment in rubles for Russian gas supplies to Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak announced.

"Gas supplies to the Republic of Turkey were discussed, which are supplied in a rather large volume, 26 billion cubic meters per year. During the negotiations, the presidents agreed that we will start partial payment in rubles," Novak told reporters.

He noted that they talked about the transition to national currencies gradually, and in the first stage, part of the supplies will be paid in Russian rubles.