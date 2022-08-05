Azerbaijani soldier dies as a result of a mine explosion in Karvachar region
YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani serviceman Babek Aliyev died as a result of a mine explosion in the Karvachar region, which is under the control of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports, this information was confirmed to the Azerbaijani media by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
