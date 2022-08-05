Armenia women's chess team defeats Israel. Olympiad

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The women's chess team of Armenia defeated the Israeli team in the regular round of the Olympiad.

ARMENPRESS reports in the 7th round of the World Olympiad in the Indian city of Chennai, the women's team of Armenia won over Israel with a score of 2.5-1.5. Only Susanna Gaboyan celebrated the victory, while Elina Danielyan, Lilit Mkrtchyan and Anna Sargsyan ended in a draw.

In the previous 6 rounds, the national team of Armenia celebrated 5 victories (Botswana, Norway, Ireland, Indonesia, England) and lost to Estonia. The World Chess Olympiad is being held this year in Chennai, India, from July 29 to August 10.