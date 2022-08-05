Armenian President holds farewell meeting with the Ambassador of Latvia to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. On August 5, the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received Ingrida Leverence, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to Armenia, who is completing her diplomatic mission in our country.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office, Vahagn Khachaturyan thanked the Ambassador for the works done during her tenure and wished success in her future activities.

Ambassador Leverence noted that it was a great honor for her to work in our country and despite the fact that her tenure coincided with the difficult period caused by the pandemic and the war, she made the best efforts to expand and develop the relations between the two countries.