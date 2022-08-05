Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Putin-Erdogan meeting underway, Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be discussed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is underway in Sochi, Russia, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that the agenda of the meeting includes, among others, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

 

 








