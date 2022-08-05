Putin-Erdogan meeting underway, Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be discussed
YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is underway in Sochi, Russia, RIA Novosti reports.
Earlier Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that the agenda of the meeting includes, among others, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
- 17:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-08-22
- 17:12 Asian Stocks - 05-08-22
- 17:05 EU deeply concerned by recent incidents: Josep Borrell responds to MEPs over Azeri aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
- 16:39 Putin-Erdogan meeting underway, Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be discussed
- 15:54 Armenia expects inflow of skilled professionals as government offers salary compensation program
- 15:31 Azerbaijani MP admits Baku’s official state policy of ethnic cleansing against Nagorno Karabakh population
- 15:19 Azerbaijan reports another non-combat army death
- 14:51 44th Chess Olympiad: Armenian team faces US in Round 7, Aronian misses the tour
- 14:42 “We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation” – US Ambassador to OSCE on Nagorno Karabakh
- 13:19 Russia records over 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases
- 13:11 EDB to finance construction of 11 solar power plants in Armenia
- 13:08 Charles Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour celebrates birthday today
- 12:54 PM Pashinyan’s advisor, French ambassador discuss latest regional developments
- 12:04 Azerbaijani soldier suspected in murdering comrade at military base in Tovuz district
- 11:58 “Flying taxis” could appear in skies of South Korea in 2025
- 11:49 Artsakh Defense Army denies Azerbaijani statement on violating ceasefire
- 11:20 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement
- 10:45 Macron urges Aliyev to “give full scope to negotiations with Armenia” and avoid escalation
- 10:31 Azerbaijani Embassy attacked by Mahdi Servants Union Shia group in London
- 09:31 Azerbaijani military again violates ceasefire in Artsakh line of contact
- 09:03 European Stocks - 04-08-22
- 09:02 US stocks - 04-08-22
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-22
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 04-08-22
- 08:59 Oil Prices Down - 04-08-22
17:00, 07.29.2022
3558 views Nature, history and people make Armenia really fantastic country to live in – Dutch Ambassador’s interview to ARMENPRESS
19:03, 07.29.2022
3495 views Separation of Nagorno-Karabakh issue from Armenia-Azerbaijan relations should be actively discussed – Armen Gevorgyan
13:50, 07.30.2022
2845 views Canadian FM visits Ararat Armenian Summer Camp and "Armenia" pastry shop in Montreal
10:04, 08.02.2022
2455 views South Korean virtual social app ZEPETO willing to include Armenia in virtual platform
12:55, 07.31.2022
2431 views The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation։ Ministry of Defense of Armenia