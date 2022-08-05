Armenia expects inflow of skilled professionals as government offers salary compensation program

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government is ready to compensate in part the salaries of the high-level specialists who will be involved in Armenian companies.

The program has been approved by the Cabinet.

The Deputy Minister of Economy Rafayel Gevorgyan said at a news conference that two main criteria were considered.

First, the specialist must have 10 or more years of professional experience in leading companies and the government will compensate 20% of their salary when they work in Armenia. If those specialists are graduates of any of the 400 leading universities of the world, then the government will compensate 50% of the salary. And third, if the person decides to also teach in an Armenian university, then the government will compensate 70% of the salary.

“With this, we are encouraging the inflow of highly qualified professionals, and also promoting the process of trainings of local Armenian specialists,” he said.

Furthermore, in the context of increasing the output of the economy the government is also enabling new opportunities to companies in terms of acquiring equipment. The current program supporting industries is now expanding and encompassing also the fields of mining, information and communication, construction, freight forwarding and storage, specialized and scientific-technical activities, education, healthcare and social services.