44th Chess Olympiad: Armenian team faces US in Round 7, Aronian misses the tour

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The men’s national chess team of Armenia is facing the US team in Round 7 of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Armenia scored 12 points after 6 rounds and is the sole leader of the tournament, while the US is the second with 11 points.

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian, who is representing the United States, missed this tour.

In Round 7, Gabriel Sargsyan is competing with Fabiano Caruana, Hrant Melkumyan with Wesley So. Samvel Ter-Sahakyan is competing with Leinier Domínguez Pérez, Robert Hovhannisyan with Sam Shankland.

In the previous Rounds, the team of Armenia defeated Madagascar (4:0), Andorra (3:1), Egypt (2,5:1,5), Austria (3:1), England (2,5:1,5) and the leader India-2 team (2,5:1,5).

The Armenian women’s national team is facing Israel in Round 7. In the previous rounds, the team defeated Botswana (4:0), Norway (4:0), Ireland (4:0), Indonesia (3:1) and England (3,5:0,5), but lost to Estonia (1,5:2,5).