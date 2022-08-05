Russia records over 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,555 over the past day to 18,672,422, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The country records over 18,000 daily cases for the first time since April 1.

As many as 1,906 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 0.5% from a day earlier.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,817 over the past day, reaching 18,019,883, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 47 over the past day, reaching 382,651, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.