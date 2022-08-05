Charles Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour celebrates birthday today

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Nicolas Aznavour, son of late renowned French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, the co-founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Aznavour Foundation, is celebrating his 45th birthday today.

In a statement on social media, the Aznavour Foundation congratulated Nicolas Aznavour on birthday and quoted his words about his father, Charles Aznavour:

“My father never gave advices, not even to his children. He taught by example. It was by example that he conveyed to us the importance of hard work.

In my father's life, the ability to share what he had and express empathy towards people was of key importance, that's why he wanted to see those who also carry these values united around the Aznavour Foundation. It is a great honor and responsibility for me to be able to continue his humanitarian mission through the Foundation”.