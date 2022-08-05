Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

PM Pashinyan’s advisor, French ambassador discuss latest regional developments

PM Pashinyan’s advisor, French ambassador discuss latest regional developments

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s advisor Artashes Tumanyan held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Tumanyan and Ambassador Louyot addressed the latest regional developments, as well as a number of issues pertaining to bilateral relations.

Artashes Tumanyan presented the Armenian government’s activities in the economy, particularly the ongoing programs for the development of infrastructures. In this context the possibilities for Armenian-French cooperation in building transport infrastructures, water and irrigation systems and in other areas were discussed.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]