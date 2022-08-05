Artsakh Defense Army denies Azerbaijani statement on violating ceasefire

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which the Defense Army units violated the ceasefire regime.

The Defense Army said that the situation in the Line of Contact is relatively stable despite the existing tension.

“The statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which the units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have violated the ceasefire regime 9 times by using sniper rifles and various caliber firearms is another disinformation and has nothing to do with the reality”, the Defense Army said, once again stating that the Azerbaijani side is regularly violating the ceasefire regime.

“Despite the existing tension, the operational situation in the Line of Contact is relatively stable”, it added.