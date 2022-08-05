Azerbaijani military again violates ceasefire in Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire in the Artsakh line of contact, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Overnight August 4-5 and as of 09:00 in the morning the tactical situation in the line of contact was relatively stable. Overall, the tension remains. In some directions, the Azerbaijani detachments violated the ceasefire by using small arms,” the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said, adding that the Artsakh military did not suffer losses.

Several troops who were wounded in the August 3 Azeri attack have been discharged from hospitals, but three wounded soldiers are still in serious condition, and another serviceman is critical with some positive dynamics of recovery.

“The work aimed at stabilizing the situation continues in mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” the ministry said.