LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-22
LONDON, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 August:
The price of aluminum up by 1.05% to $2403.00, copper price up by 0.65% to $7727.50, lead price up by 1.01% to $2045.50, nickel price down by 0.55% to $22210.00, tin price up by 1.24% to $24545.00, zinc price up by 5.29% to $3450.50, molybdenum price stood at $31680.39, cobalt price down by 2.01% to $49445.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
