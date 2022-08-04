Russian Defense Ministry again records ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh recorded 4 cases of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani military in its area of responsibility over the past one day, ARMENPRESS reports, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

"During the past 24 hours, 4 cases of violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani armed forces were recorded in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops in the regions of Saribaba and Buzdukh Heights, as well in the Martakert region. As a result, 2 representatives of the armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh were killed and 14 were injured (the Defense Ministry of Artsakh informs about 19 wounded, - ed.)," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation emphasized that the command of the Russian peacekeepers, in cooperation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, resolved these incidents, there were no violations of the line of contact.

The tension in Nagorno-Karabakh started on August 1, when, according to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic starting at 09:00 in the morning, trying to cross the contact line. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was injured. Aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side continued in the following days. On August 3, around 3:00 p.m., Azerbaijani units launched a new attack in the northwestern direction of the contact line, using attack drones, as a result of which two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed, and 14 more servicemen were wounded in various degrees.