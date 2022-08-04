Blinken raises the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in a telephone conversation with Çavuşoğlu

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, among other issues, during a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on August 4, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesperson of the US Department of State Ned Price informed.

"The Secretary of State also raised the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that the United States is ready to engage both in a bilateral format, with like-minded partners, and within our role as Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, to promote dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and help achieve a long-term political settlement of the conflict”, reported the spokesperson of the Department of State.

Yesterday, on August 3, the spokesperson of the State Department said that the United States is deeply concerned about the intense fighting around Nagorno Karabakh.

The tension in Nagorno-Karabakh started on August 1, when, according to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic starting at 09:00 in the morning, trying to cross the contact line. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was injured. Aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side continued in the following days. On August 3, around 3:00 p.m., Azerbaijani units launched a new attack in the northwestern direction of the contact line, using attack drones, as a result of which two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed, and 14 more servicemen were wounded in various degrees.