Construction of Lachin alternative road to be completed by spring – minister
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the alternative road of Lachin will be completed by spring, according to the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan.
“We’ve started the construction, the equipment is working, the road is under construction,” he said.
Asked when the construction will be finished, the minister said: “Until spring.”
