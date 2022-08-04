Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August 2022

Construction of Lachin alternative road to be completed by spring – minister

Construction of Lachin alternative road to be completed by spring – minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the alternative road of Lachin will be completed by spring, according to the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan.

“We’ve started the construction, the equipment is working, the road is under construction,” he said.

Asked when the construction will be finished, the minister said: “Until spring.”

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]