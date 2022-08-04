Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh make all necessary efforts to stabilize situation on spot – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Ministry is strongly concerned about the escalation of the situation around the Lachin corridor and other sections of the Nagorno Karabakh Line of Contact.

“The Russian peacekeepers are making all necessary efforts to stabilize the situation on the spot. Active work is being done with both sides through all channels and all levels, including the country’s top leadership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in close contact with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We call on the sides to show restraint and observe the ceasefire regime. The settlement of existing disagreements should take place exclusively through political-diplomatic means by taking into account the positions of the sides and strictly observing the provisions of the 2020 November 9 statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

We are convinced that the efforts of the sides should be focused on forming a positive agenda in the relations between Baku and Yerevan within the frames of existing trilateral negotiation formats”, the statement adds.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences to the families and relatives of those killed as a result of the escalation of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.