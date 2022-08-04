Strongman Yuri Sakunts pulls 65 tonnes with one pinky

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Guinness record holder Yuri Sakunts eyes to set a new world record with his latest spectacular performance: pulling two train wagons by only using his little finger.

Photos by Hayk Badalyan

Sakunts, two-time Champion of Europe in power triathlon, pulled the two metro cars weighing 65 tonnes with his pinky on August 4. The record has to be formally registered by Guinness to be official.

Yuri Sakunts is also a lecturer at the State Academy of Crisis Management.

He set his previous record by pulling two firefighting vehicles weighing 37,5 tonnes with his teeth.

“It’s very difficult to pull 65 tonnes using only one pinky, given that I weight only 65 kilos. I am happy that I could do it, albeit with difficulty. My motto for success in life is to believe in what you want to do. I dedicate this record to the Armenian people,” Sakunts said.

He said he plans to pull a helicopter using his pinky next.