Azeri intelligence agencies attempting to spark fear and panic in Artsakh, warns NSS

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani intelligence agencies are attempting to create an atmosphere of fear and panic among citizens and state structures of Artsakh by sending fake news and threats to e-mails and messenger accounts, the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS) warned on August 4.

The Artsakh NSS added they are “taking required measures to prevent possible developments.”

“We urge everyone not to give in to fake news, not respond to such messages and follow only official information. Those receiving suspicious messages or threats are advised to contact the Artsakh NSS via the official website or by calling 047-94-41-26 and 41-26.”