Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August 2022

Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital

Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan visited the wounded soldiers today in the central hospital of Stepanakert.

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese delivered prayer for the speedy recovery of the servicemen and thanked the medics for their dedicated service.

On August 3, two Artsakh soldiers were killed and 19 others were wounded when Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Artsakh military positions. The Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]