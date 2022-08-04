Russia records 17,126 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 2

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 17,126 over the past day to 18,653,867, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since April 2, when 17,949 cases were recorded.

As many as 1,916 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6% from a day earlier.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,752 over the past day, reaching 18,010,066, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 44 over the past day, reaching 382,604, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.