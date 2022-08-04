Azerbaijani military breached ceasefire again overnight – Artsakh Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The tactical situation at the line of contact in Artsakh overnight August 3-4 and as of 09:00 was “relatively calm”, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.

It added that the Azerbaijani forces again breached the ceasefire in some parts of the line of contact using various caliber firearms.

There are no casualties from the Artsakh Defense Army in this latest Azeri ceasefire breach.

3 of the 19 soldiers who were wounded on August 3 are in serious condition, and 1 is in critical condition.

“Measures continue being taken by mediation of the Russian contingent command to stabilize the situation,” the Artsakh military said.