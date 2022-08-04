Congressman Pallone calls for every US diplomatic tool available to halt Aliyev's dangerous actions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. United States Congressman Frank Pallone is calling on Washington to “use every diplomatic tool available to halt Aliyev's dangerous actions” following the latest Azerbaijani attacks in Artsakh.

“This is the latest example of Aliyev threatening the people of Artsakh over absurd demands like the closing of the Lachin corridor. I urge the US State Department and the US Mission to OSCE to condemn these actions and use every diplomatic tool available to halt Aliyev's dangerous actions,” Pallone tweeted.

On August 3, two Artsakh soldiers were killed and around 20 others were wounded when Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Artsakh military positions. The Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.