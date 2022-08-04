Artsakh says all injuries among wounded troops are from drone strikes

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Healthcare of Artsakh Mikayel Hayriyan says that 2 soldiers of the Defense Army were killed and 19 others were wounded in the August 3 Azeri attack.

“Those wounded suffered the injuries from drone [strikes],” Hayriyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian service. “At this moment we have 19 wounded, and unfortunately two dead [soldiers]. 4 of those wounded are in serious condition, 1 of whom is critical. The others are in mild and moderate condition,” the minister said.

Some of the troops who were lightly wounded have been transferred to Yerevan for treatment, but the soldier who is in critical condition is being treated at the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh.

On August 3, the Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.