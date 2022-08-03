There are certain changes in the de-escalation of the situation - Artsakh's President

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. On August 3, the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan again convened an extended session of the Security Council to discuss the military-political situation in the country, ARMENPRESS reports President Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"Describing the actions carried out by Azerbaijan against Artsakh since August 1 as a provocation, I noted that the necessary steps are being taken through the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh in order to defuse the situation and resolve it peacefully. Therefore, I address all our compatriots, asking them to maintain restraint and calmness. We can record that at this stage there are certain changes in the de-escalation of the situation related to both the military situation and the Berdzor corridor," he said.

The tension in Nagorno-Karabakh started on August 1, when, according to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic starting at 09:00 in the morning, trying to cross the contact line. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was injured. Aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side continued in the following days. On August 3, around 3:00 p.m., Azerbaijani units launched a new attack in the northwestern direction of the contact line, using attack drones, as a result of which two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed, and 14 more servicemen were wounded in various degrees.