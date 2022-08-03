Armenia State Revenue Committee Chairman meets with EBRD Yerevan Office Head

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan met today with head of the Yerevan Resident Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) George Akhalkatsi and his delegation, the SRC said in a press release.

The sides praised the current level of cooperation and touched upon the further steps and measures of the ongoing joint programs. The process of the program of upgrading Meghri border checkpoint was also discussed at the meeting. The sides expressed hope that the construction process will launch in September.

The SRC Chairman and the EBRD Yerevan Office representatives also discussed the possibilities of funding through the EBRD the construction of an external economic activity center and a customs laboratory in Syunik province under the EU investment plan.

Rustam Badasyan said that these two projects – the upgrading of Meghri checkpoint and creation of the external economic activity center, will complement each other by giving a new and a high quality to the fulfillment of customs administration.