Shushi-Berdzor-Goris inter-state highway open for two-way traffic
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Shushi-Berdzor-Goris inter-state highway is open for two-way traffic, the Artsakh police said in a statement.
No incidents have been recorded in the “Berdzor Humanitarian Corridor” of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia.
The free and safe traffic is ensured by the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
