In 2022 Armenia hosted tourists mainly from Russia, Iran and Germany

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. 590,000 tourists visited Armenia in the first half of 2022, Sisian Boghossian, the Chair of the Tourism Committee, told a press conference in Armenpress, adding that this figure has significantly increased compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Most tourists visit Armenia from our targeted markets – Russia (around 56%). Then, it is followed by Iran, Germany, Georgia and the United States. We are trying to activate both our traditional targeted markets and attract new directions with different tourism products and offers”, she said.

Sisian Boghossian said that tourism figures in Armenia have greatly declined because of COVID-19, but the activeness of this year shows that the rates are gradually restoring. She stated that they have targeted France and the United Arab Emirates as new directions in terms of attracting tourists to Armenia. Active works are expected on this direction. The procedure of obtaining visa has already been facilitated for the UAE citizens. Recently, Armenia has also facilitated visa procedures for the citizens of Egypt. Mutual cognitive visits for tour operators are expected soon.

From the perspective of attracting tourists, importance is attached to the diversification of a tourism result and the holding of major events, tournaments and concerts.