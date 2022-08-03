Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 August 2022

BREAKING: 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded in Azeri mortar and drone attack

BREAKING: 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded in Azeri mortar and drone attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violated the ceasefire and opened mortar and drone fire at Artsakh Defense Army positions since 09:00 August 3.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said that 7 Defense Army soldiers were wounded in the Azeri attack. One of the wounded soldiers is seriously injured while the other 6 are out of danger.

The Artsakh authorities said they are taking measures jointly with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to stabilize the situation.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]