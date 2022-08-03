President Khachaturyan, Minister Dumanyan discuss ongoing programs in sport and culture fields

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan had a meeting with Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, the Presidential Office said.

The Minister introduced the President on the ongoing activities, the strategic directions of education system reforms and the future plans.

The meeting also touched upon the general results of university entrance exams in Armenia in 2022.

Views were exchanged also on the current programs in sport and culture fields.