Armenian President, Swedish MP exchange views on regional developments and prospects

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received Member of Parliament of Sweden, Chairman of the Sweden-Armenia Friendship Group Arin Karapet, the Presidential Office said.

The lawmaker introduced the President on the development of the Armenian-Swedish mutual partnership and the opportunities of Sweden’s support to Armenia’s ongoing reforms. Expanding mutual cooperation particularly in tourism and culture sectors was highlighted.

Views were exchanged on Armenia’s democratic development, regional developments and prospects.