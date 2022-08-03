LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.66% to $2414.50, copper price down by 0.17% to $7806.50, lead price down by 0.19% to $2050.00, nickel price down by 4.59% to $22492.00, tin price down by 2.61% to $24249.00, zinc price down by 0.48% to $3312.00, molybdenum price down by 1.88% to $32275.64, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.