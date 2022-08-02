EU special representative expresses concern over recent tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, expressed concern regarding the increase in tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent days, ARMENPRESS reports, he wrote on his official Twitter page.

"The European Union is committed to deepening its involvement in the peace process. We are involved at different levels. It is important to de-escalate tensions and use the historic opportunity to turn the page of decades of conflict," Toivo Klaar wrote.