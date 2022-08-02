Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August 2022

After the bomb alarm, all metro stations are closed, passengers have been evacuated

After the bomb alarm, all metro stations are closed, passengers have been evacuated

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. After receiving an alarm about the presence of an explosive device in the Karen Demirchyan metro, the doors of all metro stations are closed, passengers have been evacuated.

In a conversation with ARMENPRESS, press secretary of Yerevan metro Tatev Khachatryan mentioned that works are currently underway. More information will be provided later.

On August 2, at 6:59 p.m., the National Crisis Management Center received information that explosive devices have been installed in Yerevan City Hall, all metro stations, "Zvartnots" International Airport, 19 Baghramyan St., as well as in all important military and civilian facilities.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]