Ministry of Emergency Situations receives alarm about installation of explosive devices in a number of key facilities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. On August 2, at 6:59 p.m., the National Crisis Management Center received information that explosive devices have been installed in Yerevan City Hall, all metro stations, "Zvartnots" International Airport, 19 Baghramyan St., as well as in all important military and civilian facilities.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of the Emergency Situations of Armenia, rescue service units have departed for all the mentioned addresses.