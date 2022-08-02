Deposits of non-residents grow over 70% in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The volume of deposits of non-residents in Armenia grew 70,4%, Central Bank Macroeconomics Department Chief Armen Nurbekyan told ARMENPRESS at a press conference.

“The deposits of non-resident physical persons grew 70,4% from February to June 30,” he said.

Most of the growth is associated with demand deposits. Quantitatively the accounts of non-residents are growing, but not in the same pace as before.