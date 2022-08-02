Release, repatriation of Armenian PoWs highlighted during latest Mirzoyan-Lavrov phone talk

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which both sides attached importance to the release and repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Mirzoyan and Lavrov addressed the course of implementation of the agreements reached by the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements.

The FMs exchanged views on the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day war.

Mirzoyan and Lavrov also discussed the current security situation in the region.

The sides addressed other issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.