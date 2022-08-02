Kotayk Governor, Iranian Ambassador discuss cooperation opportunities in a number of areas

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Kotayk province Aharon Sahakyan received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and his delegation.

Commenting on the meeting, the Kotayk Governor said on social media: “I fully share the belief of Mr. Ambassador that our province has huge potential and opportunities, and we should strengthen and make closer the mutual contacts and cooperation as much as possible, by turning these opportunities into real actions. Discussions were held on a number of directions. We have outlined the directions and areas which will serve as a link for establishment of relations between the province and the different province of Iran”.

The sides particularly highlighted the fields of tourism, agriculture, education, culture, sport, etc.

The possibility of organizing exhibitions in Kotayk province and any province of Iran was considered.

The necessity of conducting exchange of experience was emphasized.