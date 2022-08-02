Azeri de-miners in Fuzuli wounded in landmine blast
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Three Azerbaijani de-miners were injured in an anti-personnel landmine blast on August 2 while patrolling in the Fuzuli (Varanda) region, the Azerbaijani APA news agency reports.
One of the victims lost a leg in the explosion, and the two others received various-degree wounds.
- 15:09 Armenia submits to ECHR new interstate complete complaint against Azerbaijan
- 14:24 Pallone calls out UNGA President for “capitulating to pressure from Turkey” after visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial
- 14:07 Azeri de-miners in Fuzuli wounded in landmine blast
- 13:53 FLYONE ARMENIA starts operating flights to Moscow’s Domodedovo International Airport
- 13:13 Ucom technically supported Teach For Armenia’s 3rd annual Virtual Student Leadership Camp
- 12:09 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate
- 10:48 Ferry communication will be launched in August – Minister of Economy Kerobyan tells ARMENPRESS
- 10:22 Artsakh soldier wounded in latest Azeri attack expected to recover
- 10:04 Artsakh military reports “stable tension” at line of contact
- 10:04 South Korean virtual social app ZEPETO willing to include Armenia in virtual platform
- 09:52 Judge Mkhitar Papoyan elected President of Criminal Court of Appeals
- 08:57 European Stocks - 01-08-22
- 08:55 US stocks down - 01-08-22
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-22
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-08-22
- 08:52 Oil Prices Down - 01-08-22
- 00:38 Artsakh soldier wounded as a result of Azerbaijani provocation
- 08.01-22:41 Artsakh’s military, together with Russian peacekeeping forces, take measures to de-escalate the situation
- 08.01-21:10 The situation is under control of Artsakh’s Defense Army – Davit Babayan
- 08.01-20:59 Armenian Defense Ministry says no escalation of situation in some bordering areas of Syunik and Gegharkunik
- 08.01-20:20 Attractive natural wonders of Caucasus. Khosrov Forest and "Dilijan" Park are on the list of "Forbes" recommendations
- 08.01-20:13 Azerbaijani units resort to provocation, making attempts to cross the contact line. Defense Ministry of Artsakh
- 08.01-19:27 There can be no winners in a nuclear war. Putin
- 08.01-18:58 Armenian FM, Assistant Secretary of State emphasize the need to release Armenian POWs soon as possible
- 08.01-18:21 Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, Georgian FM discuss processes taking place in the South Caucasus
12:38, 07.26.2022
5063 views Blinken urges Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to release all remaining Armenian detainees
20:10, 07.26.2022
3439 views High-ranking Azerbaijani officers explode on a mine in Karvachar
19:03, 07.29.2022
3010 views Separation of Nagorno-Karabakh issue from Armenia-Azerbaijan relations should be actively discussed – Armen Gevorgyan
13:00, 07.27.2022
2984 views Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan to open soon
17:00, 07.29.2022
2974 views Nature, history and people make Armenia really fantastic country to live in – Dutch Ambassador’s interview to ARMENPRESS