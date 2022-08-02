Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0,25 percentage point to 9,5%, the Central Bank said in a press release.
The Lombard repo facility rate is at 11%.
The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 8%.
