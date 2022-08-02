Artsakh military reports “stable tension” at line of contact

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. There’s been no significant changes in the situation at the Artsakh line of contact overnight August 1-2 and as of 09:00, the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.

It added that the “stable tension” is maintained.

“As we had reported earlier, jointly with the Defense Army command and the Russian peacekeeping contingent command the leadership of the country is taking measures to de-escalate the tension and not allow further escalations,” the Artsakh military said.

On August 1, Azerbaijani troops attempted to cross the line of contact into Artsakh from the northern and north-western directions. The attempts were thwarted by Defense Army countermeasures.