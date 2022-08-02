Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August 2022

Judge Mkhitar Papoyan elected President of Criminal Court of Appeals

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council elected Judge Mkhitar Papoyan as the new President of the Criminal Court of Appeals.

Papoyan, 45, was serving as Judge at the Criminal Court of Appeals since 2015 and was included in the Disciplinary Affairs Committee by the General Assembly of Judges since 2018.








