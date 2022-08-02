LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 August:

The price of aluminum down by 2.33% to $2430.50, copper price down by 1.24% to $7819.50, lead price up by 0.96% to $2054.00, nickel price down by 0.19% to $23575.00, tin price down by 0.59% to $24900.00, zinc price up by 0.59% to $3328.00, molybdenum price down by 1.52% to $32892.93, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.