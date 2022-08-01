Chief of Staff of Prime Minister of Armenia meets with Georgian PM and Head of the Government Administration

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, who is in Georgia on a working visit, held meetings with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and Head of the Government Administration of Georgia Revaz Javelidze, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.



Irakli Garibashvili welcomed Mr. Harutyunyan's working visit to Georgia and highly appreciated the high level of Armenian-Georgian political dialogue.



It was noted that the relations between the two countries are developing dynamically, which is a good basis for further expansion of partnership.



Arayik Harutyunyan thanked for the warm reception and conveyed to the Prime Minister of Georgia the warm greetings of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Mr. Harutyunyan emphasized that Armenia is interested in deepening multi-sectoral cooperation with Georgia and promoting the bilateral agenda.



The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian partnership, referring also to the regional situation and developments.



In turn, Irakli Garibashvili asked to convey his warm greetings to Prime Minister Pashinyan.



During the meeting with Head of the Government Administration of Georgia Revaz Javelidze, issues related to the collaboration between the public administration bodies of the two countries and the reforms implemented in different directions were discussed.