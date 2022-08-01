Armenia, Serbia expand agenda of bilateral relations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Serbia are expanding the agenda of the bilateral relations, and healthcare sector could become one of the main axes, Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia said, adding that the opening of the Armenian Embassy in Belgrade soon will give a new impetus to the cooperation of the two countries.

Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan and Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia Tatjana Panajotovic Cvetkovic outlined the directions of developing the partnership. Those are the possibility of exchange of experience of doctors, the constant communication between medical centers, the reforms in primary healthcare, the mutual visits of medics and creation of rapid response mechanisms in emergency situations.

The issue of signing a memorandum of cooperation in the aforementioned sectors was also discussed.