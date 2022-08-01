Possibility of Qatari side’s investing in Armenia discussed in Doha
YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Narek Teryan met in Doha with Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Yafei, Deputy Executive Chairman of Hamad Port, the ministry said.
The possible options of bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
The conversation also touched upon the possibility of making investments by the Qatari side in Armenia.
